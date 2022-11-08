Samantha Ruth Prabhu sobs as she describes her struggle.

She may not be faultless, but she sure is a warrior.

Sis dealing with a variety of personal issues.

She may not be faultless, but she sure is a warrior! Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who currently wears many hats professionally, is described as a “change-maker,” “fashion queen,” and “fearless,” among other things.

We are all aware that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dealing with a variety of personal issues, but despite this, she remains dedicated to her career and is moving on with all of her tasks. Sam continues to put up a brave face. The actress began promoting her forthcoming movie Yashoda, in which she plays yet another powerful role, yesterday.

Samantha, who has always taken pleasure in her independence, recently opened up about her struggles with myositis, a rare autoimmune disease. Some days are good and some days are horrible, but you must fight, she added.

The Oh! Baby singer sobbed while discussing the same but grinned and said, “You win in the end,” which only shows how strong of a personality she is.

After their initial partnership for “The Family Man,” Samantha and stunt choreographer Yannick Ben are working together on Yashoda for the second time.

Says Samantha, “The action scenes were the most difficult to shoot for Yashoda. Even though I never thought I was suited for action roles, I actually really enjoy playing them. This has come as a surprise to me, and my enthusiasm for the genre has been a revelation. Although it is gory, performing the stunts gives a fantastic adrenaline rush and a great sense of success. As a fantastic mentor and adviser to me, our action director Yannick deserves a special mention. I consider Yashoda’s action to be fairly awesome so far and something to look forward to.”

Samantha Ruth appears prepared to explore foreign markets. The next film from Downton Abbey director Philip John, based on the acclaimed author Timeri N. Murari’s novel Arrangements of Love, will star Samantha in the title character.

Samantha, the current leading lady of Indian cinema, has a number of intriguing films coming out in 2023, including Citadel, in which Varun Dhawan also stars, Shaakuntalam, and Kushi, among others.

