Sana Javed invites Irfan Pathan to watch Pak vs England T20 World Cup

Celebrities celebrate Pakistan’s first appearance in the T20 World Cup final in 13 years.
Pakistan last made it to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final,...
Sana Javed is the most ravishing, prominent, and established actress who started her drama career with Pyaray Afzal which turned out to be a huge huge hit.
Still, different people still enjoy this drama series differently. The aforementioned drama caught the eye of a number of eminent producers and directors, which ultimately led to more opportunities for Sana Javed.
Recently, Sana Javed shared a story in which she invited Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan to watch Pakistan play against England for the World Cup final this Sunday.
The T20 World Cup final on Sunday will now feature a matchup between Pakistan and England, two equally matched sides.
No matter whatsoever side Pakistan faced in the championship final, the captain promised, the Men in Green would give it their all. India or England will be their opponent in the second semi-final on Thursday in Adelaide.
He lamented the criticism, saying that it was directed at the team’s performance. “The squad is also being criticised if the captain is receiving criticism,”
“You can criticise, but try to avoid becoming too personal. Now that the squad has advanced to the final, the critics should rejoice “he added.
