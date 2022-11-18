Sanam Chaudhry encourages ‘Joyland’ supporters to work for Allah’s blessings

The first Pakistani film to receive recognition at the Cannes Film Festival is Joyland. The movie, which has received widespread praise abroad, was just released in Pakistan, with the exception of Punjab, where it wasn’t. The movie has generated a lot of debate in the nation, with trends emerging for and against it and people voicing their thoughts left and right about whether it should be allowed to be seen or prohibited.

A well-known name in Pakistan’s entertainment sector is Sanam Chaudhry. She has achieved a number of successes. Sanam has now made the decision to give up acting in favor of religion, and she is presently studying Islam and teaching people about its virtues.

Sanam Chaudhry has weighed in on the media controversy surrounding the release of Joyland, which is also Pakistan’s official entry for this year’s Oscars. For the movie to be eligible for an Oscar, it had to be released. People should strive for Allah’s blessings rather than Oscars, according to Sanam Chaudhry. She also demanded that the film be outlawed.

Here is what she said:

Advertisement

Also Read Joyland cleared for release in cinemas nationwide on 18th Nov Joyland will be released in cinemas nationwide on 18th November, following full...