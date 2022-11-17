Advertisement
Sanam Jung ready to address fat-shaming in new drama Piyari Mona

Sanam Jung ready to address fat-shaming in new drama Piyari Mona

Sanam Jung ready to address fat-shaming in new drama Piyari Mona

Sanam Jung ready to address fat-shaming in new drama Piyari Mona

  • Sanam Jung is ready to address fat-shaming in the new drama Piyari Mona.
  • The young actress made her acting debut opposite the chocolaty hero Imran Abbas.
  • People follow Sanam’s drama fairly closely because they enjoy her natural acting.
Sanam Jung began her career in the show business as an actress. She then entered the field of hosting after that. She then made her way into the world of acting.

With the drama serial Dil-e-Muztar, the young actress made her acting debut opposite the chocolaty hero Imran Abbas. People follow Sanam’s drama fairly closely because they enjoy her natural acting.

Sanam Jung has been hosting the live morning program for a while, which almost everyone is aware of. She left the TV screen for a considerable amount of time. Many people are unaware that Sanam had acting roles in popular dramas like Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara Hai, Alvida, and Mere Humdam Mere Dost prior to anchoring the morning show. In addition to acting, she frequently serves as an award show host.

Sanam Jung’s absence from the public eye while working on numerous projects is a plus. When it comes to her most recent production, Sanam Jung acted alongside Zahid Ahmed in the drama serial Mein Na Janoo, but the film was not well received by the public. After this incident, she returned to hosting shows on several TV channels. Sanam Jung also started her own YouTube channel.

The good news is that Sanam Jung will be seen acting in TV dramas once more; she will be featured as Mona in Pyari Mona, a brand-new drama series on Hum TV. She will portray the character of a fat girl, as hinted at in the drama’s trailer.

This drama’s motivation appears to be the widespread belief among big females in our society that a good boy won’t propose to them unless they lose weight. If you pay close attention to the drama’s preview, Sanam Jung is depicted as being significantly heavier and does not appear to be the actress Sanam. Sanam Jung may have agreed to the research after experiencing a great deal of body shaming after becoming pregnant for the first time, according to the initiative.

