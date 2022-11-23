Sanam Jung receives criticism from fans for her project Pyari Mona.

The entertainment industry has established new norms of beauty standards.

Amna praised Sanam for trying to challenge preconceptions.

Sanam Jung is facing criticism for portraying an overweight female in her next film Payari Mona.

You guys must be thinking about what the big deal is if she’s playing an obese female, so allow us to inform you that her character has been closely examined and found to be quite accurate on social media.

Public disapproval of Sanam Jung’s upcoming project Pyari Mona has been received People enjoy watching all the television programs, and our children probably look up to and emulate these celebrities.

They are slamming her for donning a fat suit in full force. Our media industry has double standards because they would much rather have a normal-sized female wear an unflattering outfit than give a chance to a lady who is actually overweight. Sanam and Amna had a personal talk, and Amna afterwards praised Sanam for trying to challenge preconceptions.

People are criticizing her because they lack coolness. People question why the Pyari Mona crew approached Faiza Saleem for this part if they were so honest about shattering stereotypes about being overweight. Another irony is that because there aren’t any obese actresses in the business, we had to make a thin girl overweight.

