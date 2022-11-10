Sania Mirza And Shoaib Malik Parted Ways: Report

Sania Mirza, a tennis pro from India, and Shoaib Malik, a former player from Pakistan

Sania Mirza, a tennis pro from India, and Shoaib Malik, a former player from Pakistan, have formally ended their relationship, according to Indian media. According to an Inside Sports article citing a member of Shoaib Malik’s management staff, the couple’s 12-year marriage has come to an end.

The unnamed male admitted that the couple had ended their relationship formally, but he avoided going into any detail. According to reports citing the sports power couple’s close pals, the necessary paperwork has been completed. Shoaib is currently working for a private sports station covering the T20 World Cup 2022 in his own country while Sania is currently in the United Arab Emirates.The news comes days after the couple’s split was widely rumoured. The couple sent cryptic messages but kept quiet about developments.In 2010, Shoaib and Sania were wedded amid intense controversy after another woman claimed Shoaib had wed her first.

The duo recently celebrated their son Izhaan’s birthday together but Sania did not post the pictures from the party on her Instagram. It has alerted fans and they seem to speculate trouble in paradise.

