Sania Mirza once again sparks separation rumors

Sania Mirza is a tennis pro from India and the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who recently released another picture amid separation rumors that have left their supporters even more in the dark.

The fact that Mirza didn’t respond to Malik’s birthday wish for her, who turned 36, by liking or commenting on the post, added fuel to the rumors.

The athlete has since uploaded a few social media posts, though.

In her most recent post, Mirza included a photo of herself looking happy. In the picture with the following text, the athlete is beaming and sporting a casual outfit:

Having a good time in Global Village.

Sania hasn’t yet replied to Shoaib Malik’s birthday post, despite the fact that her most recent post resembles a brand promotion and doesn’t include any sort of mysterious message.

