Sara Ali Khan joins upcoming project starring Tiger Shroff

Sara Ali Khan joins the upcoming project starring Tiger Shroff. Tiger Shroff and Jagan Shakti would collaborate on a high-budget action movie directed by Pooja Entertainment.

We also disclosed that the movie will be filmed in India and various locations in Europe because the plan is to make it a sizable mission-based movie. The preparation has reportedly been ongoing for some time, and the producers have reportedly secured the female lead in this action-packed entertainer. Sara Ali Khan has agreed to take on the role of the female lead in this as-yet-untitled movie, according to individuals familiar with the project.

“The producers were searching for a new cast when they made the decision to pair Sara Ali and Tiger for the first time. Around December 10, it will begin filming, and pre-production work is currently in full force. With their stunt crew, Jackky and Jagan are both debating how to move the action forward, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The movie’s antagonist is still being cast. The producers are in talks with a number of actors to play the evil force opposing Tiger in this proper hero vs. villain scenario. The full cast will be booked over the course of the next seven days as the crew gets ready to start shooting in early December. The audience would want to witness it on the big screen because it is in the comfort zone of the high-profile performers, the person said.

Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani will produce the movie under the auspices of their company, Pooja Entertainment. The studio’s slate of films includes the biopic Jaswant Singh Gill starring Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar, the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chillar, the Vikas Bahl-directed Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, and the Mudassar Aziz-produced Mere

Tiger and Sara will work together for the first time on the Jagan Shakti directed film. The two can’t wait to start their voyage through this thrilling action story. The Jagan Shakti-directed film Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are two of Tiger’s upcoming movies. Vicky Kaushal and Sara, on the other hand, will soon be seen onscreen together in Laxman Uttekar’s upcoming film. We will provide an update on the numerous other films for which she is in negotiations soon.

