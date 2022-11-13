Advertisement
Sarwat Gilani talks about Joyland's ban in Pakistan

Sarwat Gilani talks about Joyland’s ban in Pakistan

Articles
Sarwat Gilani talks about Joyland’s ban in Pakistan

Sarwat Gilani talks about Joyland’s ban in Pakistan

The first Pakistani film to win an award at the Cannes Film Festival and get a standing ovation for 10 minutes may not be shown in Pakistan because of the current situation.

Saim Sadiq’s play Joyland is about the love between a straight person and a transgender person. It also shows how hard it is for the straight person to grow up in a patriarchal society. Nearly a week before it comes out in Pakistani theatres, the film that has been praised all over the world is facing a major setback. Since the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took away Joyland’s licence to show movies months ago, Lollywood stars are using social media to express their concern and ask that the ban be lifted.

JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan posted a copy of the ministry’s notice on Twitter. It said that the censor certificate was given by the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) in Islamabad on August 17 of this year. But after hearing complaints that “the film contains highly objectionable material that does not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly offensive to the standards of ‘decency and morality’ as set out in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979,” the federal government declared Joyland “uncertified.”

Gilani’s tweets read, “Don’t take away this moment of pride and joy from our people!”

Mira Sethi, Sanam Saeed, Fatima Bhutto, and Osman Khalid Butt also slammed the ‘unfair’ ban.

