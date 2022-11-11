Sasha Clements shared the first photo she and her husband Corbin Bleu ever shot together.

She captioned it with, “Our first pic from when we met. in a grocery store”.

The couple wed in a 2016 ceremony close to Santa Barbara, Calif.

Advertisement

Sasha Clements shared the first photo she and her husband Corbin Bleu ever shot together when they first met, demonstrating that romance can be found

“Our first pic from when we met… in a grocery store,” Sasha captioned her Nov. 6 TikTok, which featured the photo in question.

The Canadian actress—who played in Majority Rules!—paired the picture with a clip of Love is Blind’s Cole Barnett during an episode in season three where he says, What? Am I really gonna meet my wife in a grocery store?” Yes, it is the answer.

Sasha and Corbin first met in 2011 in Toronto, Canada, and their romance grew from there. In 2014, Corbin proposed to Sasha at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, just near to Cinderella’s Castle.

The High School Musical singer at the time posted a picture of his engagement ring on Instagram with the remark, “She said yes!”

Advertisement

The couple then said “I do” in a 2016 ceremony close to Santa Barbara, Calif. Looking back on their nuptials, Corbin told a magazine, “Getting married to Sasha today was the best moment of my life.” “I have to say my favorite part was the feeling that started in my toes and went all the way to the top of my head when Sasha came through the gate to the entrance of our venue and walked down the aisle,” he told the outlet in 2016. “From the flowing veil in the wind as she walked, to the big smile on her face, it suddenly hit me that this stunning woman that was looking at me was going to marry me and make me the happiest man in the world.” Also Read Corbin Bleu meets ‘New Fam’ from high school musical Corbin Bleu is an actor and singer from the United States. In... Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement