Scream filmmakers will direct reboot of “Escape From New York”

John Carpenter’s 1981 classic Escape From New York will be directed by Radio Silence.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler, together with producer Chad, have been chosen.

The Picture Company and StudioCanal own the rights to the original movie.

The long-awaited remake of John Carpenter’s 1981 action classic Escape From New York will be directed by Radio Silence, actual names Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, together with producer Chad Villela.

The directing team Radio Silence appears to have discovered their next job, after completing several high-profile productions.

According to source, the directors are currently associated with the 20th Century Studios remake movie.

At The Picture Company, the trio will also collaborate on production with partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman. Carpenter will also make a triumphant comeback to play a crucial part in the relaunch as executive producer.

The Picture Company and StudioCanal, the organisation that owns the rights to the original movie, have an overall agreement.

There haven’t been many other specifics disclosed, and the cast hasn’t even been mentioned, but it was said that a scriptwriter was currently being sought.

The President of the United States must be rescued from a crime-ridden Manhattan that has been turned into a maximum-security prison in the first Escape From New York movie, which starred Kurt Russell as Snake Plissken, a tough, experienced special forces soldier.

Along with other late 1970s movie legends, the movie also starred Ernest Borgnine, Lee Van Cleef, Donald Pleasence, and Isaac Hayes.

It’s unclear where the future movie will take the plot, but it should be noted that New Line Cinema previously tried to recreate Escape From New York in 2007, but the effort never materialised.

The Escape From New York remake will be Radio Silence’s most recent collaboration in a lengthy list of endeavours the group has undertaken.

It will, however, appear to be a small change in the genre, as Radio Silence is best known for helming a number of well-known horror movies.

The 2022 reboot/sequel Scream was the most notable. Scream, directed by Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, received positive reviews and was hailed as one of the franchise’s best entries.

Additionally, the V/H/S horror series, a collection of discovered footage shorts, features contributions from the whole Radio Silence team.

In addition, the 2019 dark comedy horror Ready or Not, directed by Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, followed a newlywed bride who was being pursued by her new husband’s Satanic family. The movie, which was released to favourable reviews and had a $6 million budget, made nearly $60 million worldwide.

Escape From New York has no set release date or production start date.

Below is a trailer for the original 1981 movie:

