Season 12 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has started filming

JB Smoove made the announcement in a strongly worded Instagram post.

The series’ twelfth season has yet to be announced.

The premiere date is still unknown.

Leon Black has returned! And the rest of the Curb Your Enthusiasm cast is as well. In the long-running HBO comedy series, JB Smoove, who portrays Larry David’s perpetual house guest and best friend, is a ne’er-do-well.

He made the announcement today in a really strongly worded Instagram post. The series’ twelfth season has yet to have a premiere date.

His video post opens with the words “Hey it’s ya man JB Smoove aka Leon Black in this b—,” Smoove continues by revealing some of the most adored actors from the show, including David himself, Jeff Garlin, and Susie Essman, seated behind him.

The argument between Smoove and David then escalates, with Smoove yelling, “Larry gets cussed the f—k out every day.”

Smoove continues to promote his comedy tour, which according to David, nobody would pay a cent for. Nearly making up for the agonising wait for Season 12 is the hilarious rivalry that is so characteristic of the show in the clip.

Additionally, Smoove added the following caption to his post: “Curb is back!!! I’m currently on set acting a fool with the incredible cast of @CurbYourEnthusiasm as we film season 12!!! F—k you, Larry!”

Smoove’s comedy tour, which will make a stop in Washington, DC on November 10, 2022, is further promoted in the post. On November 11, 2022, Smoove will also give a performance in New York.

In 2000, HBO hosted the series premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Since then, the show has only occasionally been broadcast, with David frequently taking several years off between seasons, which he films as he pleases.

A fictional David is followed in the series as he struggles to deal with the frequently absurd aspects of polite society.

The series sees David living in the legacy of his Seinfeld fame and wealth along with his comedian friends and, well, foes, which include Ted Danson and Richard Lewis.

As a co-creator of the renowned sitcom Seinfeld from the 1990s, Larry David first rose to prominence in comedy. Jason Alexander’s portrayal of the frequently despised and conniving George Costanza is based on Larry David, a fact that is frequently the punchline of Curb Your Enthusiasm jokes.

The eleventh season of Curb Your Enthusiasm debuted in 2021. The show’s 12th season is currently in production.

Who knows what mischief Larry will cause next, but based on Smoove’s most recent Instagram post, there will be plenty of amusing quarrels. Below, you can see Smoove’s Instagram post and the Season 11 trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JB Smoove (@ohsnapjbsmoove)

