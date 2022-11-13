Season 5 of The Crown didn’t covered these scandals and events

There were some real-life events that were left out of the new season.

Prince William’s hospitalization and Princess Diana’s relationship were among them.

The Netflix drama covers a very brief period of time.

Just two storylines that The Crown did not include in season five are Princess Diana’s passionate relationship with her “soulmate” and Prince William’s hospitalization while he was attending boarding school.

Well, these scenes were just not present.

Beginning in 1991 and ending just before Princess Diana’s tragic death in August 1997, The Crown season five only covers a brief period of time.

The Netflix drama crams six extremely dramatic years into just ten episodes. Naturally, a few items were retained.

There were several real-life events that were left out of the new season, which debuted on November 9.

While creator Peter Morgan was able to depict the majority of the most significant moments in the royal family’s history, most notably the breakdown of Diana and King Charles III’s marriage, there were several real-life events that were left out.

Did you know, for instance, that Queen Elizabeth II was the target of a radio practical joke call in which she candidly discussed the royal family’s Halloween plans?

Or that Prince William, who was attending boarding school, required many days in the hospital after sustaining a major head injury?

Furthermore, despite the fact that Dr. Hasnat Khan makes an appearance in the newest season, The Crown fails to convey the depth of his unforeseen passion with Diana.

It’s time for a quick history lesson to find out which actual events were left out of season five of The Crown:

In October 1995, a Canadian radio station pulled a prank on Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch spoke on the phone for seven minutes with radio DJ Pierre Brassard, who was impersonating Canada’s then-Prime Minister Jean Chretien.

The queen spoke with him in both English and French, and they talked about the royal family’s preparations for Halloween and how the country will participate in Quebec’s referendum.

A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace described the joke as “We think it’s annoying.″ “We think it’s irritating. We think it’s a waste of the queen’s time.”

Regarding his conversation with the queen, Brassard told BBC Radio 4 that he had no regrets.

The impressionist remarked, “She is very funny,” “That kind of conversation is a good thing because we see the human side of the person.”

Diana and Charles’ Disastrous Final Trip: