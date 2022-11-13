Season 5 of The Crown didn’t covered these scandals and events

King Charles ‘stopped’ viewing ‘The Crown’ because of Princess Diana portrayal
The Crown is now available to watch on Netflix. King Charles III...
Just two storylines that The Crown did not include in season five are Princess Diana’s passionate relationship with her “soulmate” and Prince William’s hospitalization while he was attending boarding school.
Well, these scenes were just not present.
Beginning in 1991 and ending just before Princess Diana’s tragic death in August 1997, The Crown season five only covers a brief period of time.
The Netflix drama crams six extremely dramatic years into just ten episodes. Naturally, a few items were retained.
There were several real-life events that were left out of the new season, which debuted on November 9.
While creator Peter Morgan was able to depict the majority of the most significant moments in the royal family’s history, most notably the breakdown of Diana and King Charles III’s marriage, there were several real-life events that were left out.
Did you know, for instance, that Queen Elizabeth II was the target of a radio practical joke call in which she candidly discussed the royal family’s Halloween plans?
Or that Prince William, who was attending boarding school, required many days in the hospital after sustaining a major head injury?
Furthermore, despite the fact that Dr. Hasnat Khan makes an appearance in the newest season, The Crown fails to convey the depth of his unforeseen passion with Diana.
It’s time for a quick history lesson to find out which actual events were left out of season five of The Crown:
In October 1995, a Canadian radio station pulled a prank on Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch spoke on the phone for seven minutes with radio DJ Pierre Brassard, who was impersonating Canada’s then-Prime Minister Jean Chretien.
The queen spoke with him in both English and French, and they talked about the royal family’s preparations for Halloween and how the country will participate in Quebec’s referendum.
A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace described the joke as “We think it’s annoying.″ “We think it’s irritating. We think it’s a waste of the queen’s time.”
Regarding his conversation with the queen, Brassard told BBC Radio 4 that he had no regrets.
The impressionist remarked, “She is very funny,” “That kind of conversation is a good thing because we see the human side of the person.”
The couple went on a royal tour of South Korea, known as the “togetherness tour,” before they officially separated in December 1992, and the trip proved to be so volatile that the palace realized their marriage was irreparably broken.
A journalist who was on the trip claimed in a 2021 article, that there was a tangible “hatred that radiated” between Diana and Charles.
When asked if the couple was doing okay during the visit, Peter Westburcot, Charles’ deputy private secretary, responded, “We know that they’re not, but we’re doing our best with them.” Just one month later, Prime Minister John Major made the separation public.
A private chat between Diana and her close friend James Gilbey was published by The Sun in August 1992, much like the infamously leaked phone call between Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, which is a crucial narrative event early in the season.
Gilbey called Diana “Squidgy” numerous times during their early 1990s conversation, and the Princess of Wales compared her union to one shown in the British soap opera EastEnders.
During a visit to a London hospital with a friend, episode seven saw Diana and the heart surgeon for the first time and provided a fleeting peek of their relationship.
But that wasn’t a casual affair. Two years of secret dating between the two people ended soon before Diana passed away in August 1997.
Tina Brown, the author of The Diana Chronicles, claimed that Diana referred to Khan as “the one,” despite the fact that the infamously private doctor didn’t discuss their connection in public until 2008.
He admitted that they had talked about getting married and that Diana had gone to Pakistan in 1996 to meet his family.
When she visited, “she really loved her stay,” Khan told the Mail on Sunday.
“She also enjoyed the afternoon tea she had with my family. And I think she very much liked the Asian family’s eccentric culture.”
Khan said at a 2008 inquiry into Diana’s death that the public attention was too much for him to manage.
In a statement at the time, Khan said, “I knew I would not be able to lead a normal life.”
“My main concern about us getting married was that my life would be hell because of who she was.”
Khan was, in Diana’s words, her “soulmate,” according to her former butler Paul Burrell.
During the inquiry, Burrell remarked that “he was the man she loved more than anybody else and it was a really deep, spiritual relationship.” “I witnessed it at first hand and they were very much in love.”
William, then 8 years old, was accidentally struck by a golf club while attending boarding school, resulting in a severe head injury that necessitated a two-day hospital stay in June 1991.
A 6-year-old Prince Harry was reportedly the patient’s first visitor following the 70-minute treatment, and Diana reportedly stayed in a private room at the London hospital to be close to her son.
The prince’s injuries was not the result of any wrongdoing, according to a statement from the Ludgrove school.
Prince William wasn’t the target of any unpleasant or cruel comments “said a spokeswoman. “Here at the school, he is a very well-liked student.
The December 1992 wedding between Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence is not depicted in The Crown, which depicts Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter telling her outraged mother she would be remarrying after divorcing her first husband Mark Phillips.
The couple exchanged vows in front of only 30 guests in Scotland, a location made necessary by the church in England forbidding divorcees from getting remarried.
Netflix offers The Crown for streaming.
