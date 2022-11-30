Advertisement
Selena Gomez celebrates Thanksgiving with newlyweds

Selena Gomez, an American pop star and actress, spent Thanksgiving with her best friends, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who just got married. The three of them and a group of their friends had a great time cooking for Thanksgiving. The group shared some fun videos of their Thanksgiving celebration on their own TikTok and Instagram accounts, which made Selena Gomez’s fans very happy. The actress and singer is good friends with both Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, and she is often seen with them.

 

 

Selena Gomez is close to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz and regularly seen with them. Selena Gomez, 30, celebrated the release of her Apple TV documentary with a girls’ night with Nicole. “Girls’ night celebrating Selena’s documentary. (Thanks B for the finest food everrrr), “Nicole Instagrammed a photo of Selena.

Selena Gomez cooks
Selena Gomez told People that her cooking improved after launching Selena + Chef on HBO Max. The singer-actress learns cookery from Ayesha Curry and Jamie Oliver.

Also Read

Selena Gomez accepts an award for mental health awareness
Selena Gomez accepts an award for mental health awareness

Selena Gomez is still working to raise awareness among young people about...

