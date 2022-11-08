Advertisement
  Selena Gomez got candid about her perspective on finding love during interview
Selena Gomez got candid about her perspective on finding love during interview

Selena Gomez got candid about her perspective on finding love during interview

Articles
Selena Gomez got candid about her perspective on finding love during interview

Selena Gomez got candid about her perspective on finding love

  • Selena Gomez said she feels like giving herself completely to something is the best way she can love.
  • Gomez and Hailey Baldwin were photographed together at the ceremony for Justin Bieber’s wedding.
  • “They wanted to show that there’s really no hate between them,” the insider said.
During a conversation with Jay Shetty on his podcast On Purpose on November 7, Selena Gomez was frank about her opinion on finding love. Continue reading to see what the singer said.

Selena Gomez will always respect that the heart wants what it desires.

“I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” the 30-year-old explained during a Nov. 7 appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself—an armor if you will—and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”

The Only Murders in the Building actress went on to say that she hopes for love, healing and change. “Of course, there are days that I feel so far away,” Selena confessed. “But I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all.”

During Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Apple TV+, the founder of Rare Beauty opened out about her former breakup with Justin Bieber.

“Everything was so public,” she said during the documentary. “I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. But then I just moved past it. I wasn’t afraid anymore.”

Selena and the “Holy” singer started dating in 2011, before ultimately calling it quits for good in 2018 and she went on to express the heartbreak that came along with the breakup.

“I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing,” the “Revival” artist shared. “But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Currently, it appears there is no animosity between the ex-couples after rumours of a conflict between Selena and Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey, were dispelled. On October 15, Selena and the model were captured in photos together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

the former Wizards of Waverly Place cast member, exclusively revealed to E! the couple was requested for a photo at the ceremony, according to reports at the time.

“They agreed and decided to clear up the rumors once and for all,” the insider shared. “They wanted to show that there’s really no hate between them and that they are both in a good place. It was a moment and an opportunity to put all of the noise behind them and they took it.”

Selena Gomez claps back at Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez claps back at Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez said her only friend in the industry is Taylor Swift....

Next Story