Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me' Redefined Pop Stardom

Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind & Me’ Redefined Pop Stardom

Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind & Me’ Redefined Pop Stardom

Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind & Me’ Redefined Pop Stardom

  • Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is an AppleTV+ documentary.
  • Filmmaker Alek Keshishian created Madonna documentary Madonna: Truth and Dare.
  • Documentary focuses on singer’s struggles with mental health issues.
The pop diva wonders, “What am I doing?” in a scene at the end of Selena Gomez’s new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. She is immediately informed of all she needs to do for the day and is met with real confusion. Selena had just mumbled this while asleep, and when she awakens, she has no idea what is going on. Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, an AppleTV+ documentary by Alek Keshishian, is a concise 90-minute film that feels less like your standard pop star PR vehicle and more like an honest look at the demanding life of a pop fame. That sequence alone highlights the goal of the film.

My Mind & Me might seem like yet another entry in a line-up of formulaic star-broadening films after the popularity of previous music-focused documentaries like those about Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish. But it’s crucial to remember that when he created the renowned Madonna documentary Madonna: Truth and Dare in 1991, filmmaker Keshishian essentially invented the genre altogether. So it comes as no surprise that My Mind & Me’s no-holds-barred approach is made clear in the opening ten minutes of the film.

We are made aware of how brutally honest the documentary’s storytelling will be right from the start. Selena Gomez berates herself, criticizing every aspect of herself, including her appearance, performance, and social position. The depressing sequence establishes the mood for the other portions of the candid documentary, which focus on Gomez’s struggles with mental health issues like her struggle with depression and bipolar disorder. Her lupus, which comes up in 2020 and is graphically depicted on film to show how difficult living with that autoimmune disease can be, further complicates matters.

Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind & Me’ Trailer

