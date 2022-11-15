Shaan Shahid takes a dig at Humanyun Saeed

Since the early-ish 1990s, Shaan Shahid has been the biggest name in Pakistani cinema. Similar to how Humanyun Saeed dominated the television industry in the early 1990s, both men are well-known. The two superstars are currently making headlines after a brief interview with Shaan Shahid for Talha Adnan. In the interview, Shaan Shahid expressed his thoughts on current Pakistani films, saying, “Pakistani industry needs to explore genres like Horror and Sci-Fi and it can only be done if the makers get rid of Ayunga Jaunga kind of films,” which caused a stir on social media. Some of his supporters believed he was envious, while others asserted that Pakistani industry needs experimentation and guidance.

In a lighter tone, Humayun Saeed responded to Shaan, “Ider BHI Jaunga or Udhar BHI Jaunga or Zarrar Dekhen BHI Jaunga, Zarrar releasing on 25th November. All the best Shaan Bhai”. Look at his posting.

Shaan Shahid added that while his remarks were intended for Pakistani producers, the media was required to paint everything in a bad light. See Shaan’s response to Humayun’s tweet below!

Advertisement

After Humayun responded, the general public congratulated him and remarked that he is a celebrity for a cause and that he did so modestly. Many of the fans made fun of Shaan for his earlier films as well, but many moviegoers agreed with him that good advice should always be taken into account. A few added that Shaan is a superstar and that when it comes to the current movies, he’s right that different film genres should be investigated. Humayun Saeed was persuaded by others to take Shaan’s advise to heart. They complimented the grace of Humayun Saeed. Here are some conflicting tweets from Humayun Saeed:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Humayun Saeed’s kissing scene in ‘The Crown’ goes viral Superstar Humayun Saeed is a talented and well-known Pakistani actor who has...