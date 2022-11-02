Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 57th birthday with fans, see pic

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday with his fans.

The Baazigar actor had been on a sabbatical for the past four years.

People from all over the country flocked to wish for the My Name is Khan star.

It’s time to congratulate Shah Rukh Khan, the uncrowned king of Bollywood, who turned 57 today. The DDLJ star is an unstoppable force to be reckoned with in the world of movies. The Baazigar actor has been taking a break for the past four years, but Khan’s supporters haven’t let that deter them from wishing the “Baadshah of Bollywood” in any way.

Khan is looking forward to an exciting year, but for now, he is having fun celebrating his birthday with his loyal fans, who started a trend on social media sites with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayKhan. On his birthday, his most loyal fans also hoped to see more scenes from his movies. They wished him a happy birthday outside his house, which is called “Mannat.”

The actor of “Don” set a trend by having at least a thousand people outside his large mansion in Bandra. People came from all over the country to wish the My Name is Khan actor a happy birthday. The 57-year-old waved and said hello to his fans from the balcony of his home, showing respect and love to those who had traveled from far places.

It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy. pic.twitter.com/cUjOdqptNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022

On January 25, 2023, the action comedy Siddharth Anand is scheduled to premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The fourth film that Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan have worked on together is “Pathaan,” following the releases of “Om Shanti Om,” “Happy New Year,” and “Chennai Express.”

In addition to “Pathaan,” Shah Rukh Khan will appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki” with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s upcoming film “Jawan” with south star Nayanthara. Both films are scheduled to open in theaters on June 2, 2023.