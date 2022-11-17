Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’ on big screens once again

Advertisement
Om Shanti om is once again coming to selected Indian cinemas

  • Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s film Om Shanti Om will be re-released in 20 theaters across India.
  • The re-release was initially proposed by Khan’s fan group, SRK Universe.
  • The film established a new box office record by grossing INR 25 lakh.
Om Shanti Om, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, was re-released in theaters across India on November 17th.

Om Shanti Om’s re-release was initially proposed by Khan’s largest fan group, SRK Universe, according to the reports. Soon after the re-release of Shah Rukh’s timeless film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the plan was revealed. The film established a new box office record by grossing INR 25 lakh.

In 20 locations across India, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, and Ahmedabad, the film will be exhibited again in theaters.

The movie marked Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood acting debut. The film was an enormous success. After Farah Khan’s film, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika worked on a number of outstanding films, including Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Now, the pair is slated to act in Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, which will be their next film together.

Khan’s upcoming projects include Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. In the meantime, his next film starring Deepika and John Abraham is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.

In contrast, Deepika Padukone has the upcoming films Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K opposing Prabhas, and The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

