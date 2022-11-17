Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone will reunite on big screen after Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone will reunite on the big screen after Pathaan.

A popular on-screen couple in the movie industry is SRK and Deepika.

They worked together for the first time on the 2017 Bollywood movie Om Shanti Om.

Since then, fans have been impatiently awaiting Deepika and SRK to work together on a movie. Now, they will be working together once again on Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated film, Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham in the major role.

In advance of Pathaan’s theatrical premiere, fans can now catch SRK and Deepika again in action thanks to today’s re-release of Om Shanti Om. It will premiere in more than 20 locations throughout the nation, including among others Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, Bhopal, and Ahmedabad. The idea for the special screening of Om Shanti Om came from an effort by SRK Universe, the fan organization for the actor. At the box office, Om Shanti Om was a great success. The movie was directed by Farah Khan, who was working on her second project.

Shah Rukh recently gave Deepika his heartfelt congratulations on her “o 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you. and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone, and I keep staring at you.

In the meantime, Pathaan is slated for release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu theaters on January 25, 2023. The teaser was recently released on SRK’s 57th birthday. It is made by Aditya Chopra’s production company, Yash Raj Films. The movie is an action-entertainment piece.

