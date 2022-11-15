Shah Rukh Khan explains why he is not arrogant while making statements about Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming Pathaan.

He was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which crashed at the box office.

The actor, at an event in Sharjah, talked about how he has faith in his upcoming releases.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie, Pathaan, will bring him back to the big screen. His last movie was Zero, which was bombed at the box office in 2018. At an event in Sharjah, the actor said that he has faith in his upcoming movies and went on to explain why he wasn’t being arrogant.

Shah Rukh was recently in Sharjah to go to Expo Centre for the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022. At the event, he was also given the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award. A video of him at the event has shown up online. In it, he talks about how nervous he is about his upcoming movies.

He said, “People think I am pompous if I answer it the way, I answer honestly. I don’t think I need to be nervous. They (films) all are going to be superhit films. I would like to explain the lack of arrogance in this statement–that’s the belief I sleep with and wake up with. That is the belief that makes me, at the age of 57, go do stunts, jump, work 18 hours a day. Because if I did not have the belief, at the end of it all, I am doing to make a great product lots of people are going to like, I would not be able to do it.”