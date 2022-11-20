Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan gets Diamond ‘Mannat’ nameplate; Fans gather for pictures

Shah Rukh Khan had a dazzling new Mannat nameplate erected outside his house back in April 2022, but it went missing after a few weeks. Here are pictures of a shiny new nameplate that has been placed outside the actor’s luxurious bungalow’s gate.

Many fans gathered outside the home to take a look at it and to take pictures with it. This new nameplate resembled the old one in appearance.

According to rumors, Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri created the bungalow’s nameplate. She wants a sophisticated item to match the Khan family’s standards.

Shah Rukh Khan will soon be starring alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Siddharth Anand’s “Pathaan,” according to the work front. In opposition to Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, he also has Atlee’s Jawan. The movie, which is slated for release on June 2, 2023, will be Khan’s pan-Indian debut. In addition, the actor stars alongside Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki.”

