Shah Rukh Khan poses with a sea of fans

Today is the 57th birthday of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The actor can’t believe how much love and kindness his fans have shown him on his big day. He showed up at his house Mannat for the second time to meet his fans not too long ago. A huge group of people were waiting outside his house to see him. Like he does every year, SRK took a selfie with the crowd of fans and posted it on social media.

“Thankful that you made me feel so special.”

King Khan posted a picture of himself with his fans on Twitter. In the photo, he is wearing a white t-shirt, sunglasses, and a cool hairstyle. He sent a thank-you note to the fans with the picture. He said he is “grateful” for all the love. His letter said, “It’s so nice to live by the sea. Thank you for the sea of love that surrounds me on my birthday. I’m thankful that you made me feel so special and happy.” Have a look:

It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy. pic.twitter.com/cUjOdqptNu Advertisement — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022

As soon as he posted the photo, his fans started leaving heart emojis. Some of them also sent him birthday greetings. Someone who liked it wrote, “People who can be there in Mumbai to help you celebrate your birthday are so lucky… But remember, Shah, that these are just a few of the people around the world who love you. Sending you a warm birthday hug from London, my love.” People could be heard calling him “King.”