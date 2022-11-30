Shah Rukh Khan’s pic with Kumaar, lyricist for Pathaan goes viral.

SRK is finally returning to the big screen after a five-year absence.

He will work on the Siddharth Anand-directed film with Deepika Padukone once again.

His first working relationship with John Abraham will be in the movie. The teaser was recently released and went viral online. The first song will now be released in December, a month before the trailer is officially released. As he posted a nice selfie with Shah Rukh on Instagram, Kumaar, who wrote the lyrics for the songs in the movie, teased fans.

Kumaar posted the image and let his followers know that the music would soon be available. Kumaar can be seen posing next to King Khan as he takes the photo and flashes his dimples. He wrote, “Seat ki peti kholdo.. mousam musical hone wala hai..! @iamsrk @shekharravjiani @vishaldadlani.”

As soon as he posted the photo, followers began adding fire emojis to the comments. Acting king with lyrics king, a fan wrote. “Song kab aane wala hai Date kuch clue dedo #PATHAAN,” a different fan inquired.

Earlier, a person familiar with the situation said to Pinkvilla, “The Pathaan film’s creators are coy about its plot because they want to pique viewer interest by keeping things a secret. Before releasing the theatrical trailer in January, the crew is aiming to premiere two breathtaking dance sequences from the movie in December, which will kick off the movie’s marketing campaign.”

The director acknowledged that what he said was true “Fortunately, both of the outstanding songs in Pathaan have the potential to become the year’s biggest chartbusters. In order to give fans enough time to enjoy the songs before the film is out, we have made this decision. We will release the movie’s songs before the theatrical trailer because December is a festive and busy time of year for people all around the world.”

The Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of Pathaan are scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.

