Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Shah Rukh Khan’s worldwide fans coming for his 57th birthday celebration
Shah Rukh Khan’s worldwide fans coming for his 57th birthday celebration

Shah Rukh Khan’s worldwide fans coming for his 57th birthday celebration

Articles
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan’s worldwide fans coming for his 57th birthday celebration

Is Shah Rukh Khan inspired to make a documentary on his fans?

Advertisement

Tomorrow is Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, and his fans are planning a lavish party for him. King Khan has ardent fans who have traveled to Mumbai from all over the world to catch sight of him. A news outlet reports that Shah Rukh Khan’s followers from the Netherlands, Switzerland, and France have flown into the city to celebrate the actor’s 57th birthday.

On his birthday every year, SRK’s lavish Bandra seafront mansion is crowded with fans. The actor appears on the Mannat balcony throughout the day, waving to a sea of fans. According to rumors, this year’s party will be even more memorable because SRK might reveal the “Pathaan” trailer on his birthday.

On January 25, 2023, the action comedy Siddharth Anand is scheduled to premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The fourth film that Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan have worked on together is “Pathaan,” following the releases of “Om Shanti Om,” “Happy New Year,” and “Chennai Express.”

In addition to “Pathaan,” Shah Rukh Khan will appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki” with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s upcoming film “Jawan” with south star Nayanthara. Both films are scheduled to open in theaters on June 2, 2023.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a teaser for Pathaan:On his birthday
Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a teaser for Pathaan:On his birthday

Pathaan teaser will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Madelyn Cline claims she is 'Happily Taken' following Chase Stokes split
Madelyn Cline claims she is 'Happily Taken' following Chase Stokes split
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have a sweet wish for Sidharth & Kiara
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have a sweet wish for Sidharth & Kiara
Michelle Yeoh refused to retire although her roles were getting
Michelle Yeoh refused to retire although her roles were getting "smaller"  
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story