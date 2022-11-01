Shah Rukh Khan’s worldwide fans coming for his 57th birthday celebration

Tomorrow is Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, and his fans are planning a lavish party for him. King Khan has ardent fans who have traveled to Mumbai from all over the world to catch sight of him. A news outlet reports that Shah Rukh Khan’s followers from the Netherlands, Switzerland, and France have flown into the city to celebrate the actor’s 57th birthday.

On his birthday every year, SRK’s lavish Bandra seafront mansion is crowded with fans. The actor appears on the Mannat balcony throughout the day, waving to a sea of fans. According to rumors, this year’s party will be even more memorable because SRK might reveal the “Pathaan” trailer on his birthday.

On January 25, 2023, the action comedy Siddharth Anand is scheduled to premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The fourth film that Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan have worked on together is “Pathaan,” following the releases of “Om Shanti Om,” “Happy New Year,” and “Chennai Express.”

In addition to “Pathaan,” Shah Rukh Khan will appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki” with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s upcoming film “Jawan” with south star Nayanthara. Both films are scheduled to open in theaters on June 2, 2023.

