Shahroz Sabzwari and Yashma Gill are having fun at gym

Shahroz Sabzwari and Yashma Gill are having fun at gym

Shahroz Sabzwari and Yashma Gill are having fun at gym

Shahroz Sabzwari and Yashma Gill are having fun at gym

Pakistani actor Yashma Gill undoubtedly has garnered popularity and a huge fan following. She often shared some insights into her life through her social media. She is also considered an icon in fashion by many for the bold looks she serves on the red carpet.

On the other hand, Shahroz Sabzwari is a dashing Pakistani actor who married Sadaf Kanwal after parting ways with his first wife Syra Yousuf. Although they had a great deal of opposition from the public after getting married, they quickly rose to the top of the list of fan favorites. Shahroz and Sadaf are also blessed with their first child. Shahroz has also a daughter with his ex-wife Syra Yousuf.

Recently, a video went viral on social media in which Yashma and Shahroz are having a great time together at the gym. Have a look:

Also Read

Shahroz Sabzwari writes wonderful birthday greeting for Sadaf Kanwal
Shahroz Sabzwari writes wonderful birthday greeting for Sadaf Kanwal

Sadaf Kanwal celebrates her special day. Few days separate the birthdays of...

