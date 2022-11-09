Shakira and Gerard Piqué reach agreement on child custody

Ex-couple said protecting kids was always a priority.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira signed a custody arrangement for their two boys

Our goal is to provide our children the highest security and safety, they said.

Advertisement

Shakira and Gerard Piqué allegedly settled child custody. Following their June breakup, the couple signed a custody arrangement for their two boys Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. The ex-couple said protecting kids was always a priority.

Ex-couple told USA Today, “We agreed on custody. Our goal is to provide our children the highest security and safety so they may live in peace. Their privacy is appreciated.” Their custody arrangement is unknown.

Gerard and Shakira split

Shakira and Piqué announced their split earlier this year, shocking fans. The two announced their breakup in a joint statement “In June, the couple confirmed their separation. “For our children’s well-being, please respect our privacy. You’re welcome.” The couple announced their love in March 2011.

Shakira’s migration to Miami with kids

The Hips Don’t Lie singer intends to relocate to Miami with her boys, according to rumours. TMZ stated that the two “reached an arrangement that is best for the kids — [who are] their major focus” After eight years in Barcelona, Shakira and the kids will relocate back to Miami, where her maternal family lives.

Advertisement

Shakira’s departure to the US comes during her legal struggle in Spain. The musician is accused of evading 14.5 million euros in taxes. Shakira rejected a plea agreement and will go to trial. Prosecutors have accused the musician with tax fraud for not paying 14.5 million euros.