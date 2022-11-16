Shanaya Kapoor is a glam queen in this shimmery saree

Shanaya Kapoor makes our screens glitter for days on end. The sign is fully set up for you to stage a perfect appearance. The Bedhadak actress brought some welcome color to her fashion journey, which is largely a story of high-end clothing and accessories. Given their ability to spark debate, sarees are a dependable fashion standard, so there’s no reason to abandon them.

Set the wheels in motion, take notes, and copy and paste as you go. Thankfully, this offers the features we require as well as the beauty of pink and sequins. Celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri and the co-founder of The Dhoom Dhaam Company chose a stunning Tarun Tahiliani saree for the 23-year-old woman.

She wowed in the designer’s unique concept saree, which is light, lovely to carry, and meticulously sculpted and curated to perfection. The hand-embroidered costume, part of the “Painterly Dreams” couture collection for Autumn/Winter 2022, represented a sense of luxury through the use of sequin and crystal work. It included an intriguing paneled trail, an embroidered belt, and beaded tassels.

Advertisement

With a strappy, cropped blouse—which in Shanaya’s tale was a bodysuit with a provocative neckline and a sparkling Swarovski spread—you can make any outfit appear festive. Drop earrings with tassels and crystals are another item that can be worn. She looked dazzling thanks to a polished hairstyle, mascara, black eyeliner, glossy peach lipstick, eyeshadow, and blush.

Also Read Shanaya Kapoor shares pictures from Golden Temple with her nani Shanaya Kapoor visited Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, also referred to as...