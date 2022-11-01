 ‘She relates to Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL’ says Farah Khan 

Farah Khan attended the special screening of the upcoming film.

Huma Qureshi took to Instagram and shared a clip featuring the director’s feedback.

Huma wrote, ‘Thank you for all the #DoubleXL love coming our way after the Directors Screening.’

Advertisement

Farah Khan, who makes movies and choreographs dances, went to a special screening of the upcoming movie Double XL in Mumbai on Monday. Directors of movies like Ashutosh Gowariker, Kabir Khan, and Alankrita Srivastava, among others, came to see the film. Farah talked about her thoughts after seeing the movie. She said it was “relatable,” and she called herself a “double XL.” Huma Qureshi posted a clip of the director’s comments on Instagram.

Farah, after watching Double XL said, “Being a double XL myself, and I thought the boys were very cute also, the girls were wonderful but the boys were very cute also.”

She further said, “I think all of us who are constantly dieting or trying to lose weight or everybody, all of us will identify with it.”

Kabir Khan said, “I really like the film, very sweet film, the performance was nice and natural, and it was easy flowing film, which said a lot of important things, overall a enjoyable and entertaining film.”

Huma Qureshi wrote, “Thank you for all the #DoubleXL love coming our way .. after the Directors Screening .. this means a LOT @farahkhankunder @ashutoshgowariker @kabirkhankk @ashishrmohan @mitaksharakumar #DoubleXL releasing on 4th Nov in cinemas #Gratitude Part 2.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Also Read Farah Khan has a funny reaction to Kartik Aaryan’s ‘diet food’ On Sunday, actor Kartik Aaryan posted a photo of his diet meals...