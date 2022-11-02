Shilpa Shetty’s team compares her to Mantis from Guardians

Shilpa Shetty took fans inside her vanity van.

She revealed how many people are required to get her ready for work.

Shilpa wrote, ‘It takes a village to prep for and get through the day.’

Shilpa Shetty let fans look around in her van. She posted a clip that showed how many people are needed to get her ready for work. Her team also said that she looked like the popular Guardians of the Galaxy character Mantis because of how she wore her hair.

The video showed what Shilpa’s vanity van looks like on the inside, which is all white and has walls that light up with LEDs. It had a big mirror with a lot of space for makeup. As Shilpa said, “This is what you call a village to get me ready,” the video showed her team busily getting ready for the day. Later, her stylist Mohit Rai showed her a picture of Mantis and made fun of Shilpa’s outfit.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “It takes a village to prep for and get through the day Also, don’t forget to answer aaj ka quiz Who did it better: I or Mantis #BehindTheScenes #SetLife #DreamTeam #TeamWorkMakesTheDreamWork #grateful #blessed #vanityshenanigans.”

