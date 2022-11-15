Shoaib Malik broke down in live Program

Shoaib Malik played a role. Every cricketer hopes to be a part of the team that wins the world cup, and Shoaib was one of the fortunate ones while Younis Khan was captain

He said that the team was undoubtedly devastated when we lost the championship game in 2007, and when we triumphed in 2009

Pakistan had won the 2009 T20 World Cup making it a memory not only for the nation but also for those who played. And this what made Shoaib emotional again

Advertisement

A well-known figure in Pakistani cricket is Shoaib Malik. In his career, he has witnessed some heartbreaking defeats as well as some extremely important victories. He has, nevertheless, become a fan favourite because of his batting prowess and all-around charisma. He also knows how to act in front of the camera and is well-liked on television. He served as a bridge between Indian and Pakistani fans because he was married to the Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. In his career, Shoaib has had many victories

In the 2009 T20 World Cup victory over Sri Lanka, Shoaib Malik played a role. Every cricketer hopes to be a part of the team that wins the world cup, and Shoaib was one of the fortunate ones while Younis Khan was captain. Shoaib Malik went back to his memories and gave a heartwarming anecdote in response to the recent heartbreak we all experienced when our side lost the T20 World Cup final.

He said that the team was undoubtedly devastated when we lost the championship game in 2007, and when we triumphed in 2009, captain Younis Khan showed him a really heartfelt gesture. He gave him a call and requested that he lift the award. While recalling the gesture, Shoaib Malik broke down in tears live on air.

Advertisement

Pakistan had won the 2009 T20 World Cup making it a memory not only for the nation but also for those who played. And this what made Shoaib emotional again

[embedpost slug=”