Shoaib Malik wishes Sania Mirza on Birthday

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are the two superbly talented and celebrated international sports stars who made an adorable celebrity couple. The two have an amazing son Izhaan Mirza Malik who is extremely adorable and fans love him. A few days ago, the separation rumours about the two sports stars floated on the internet which has not yet been addressed by the couple, however, rumours became the talk of the town and now their fans have started to worry about them, they are sad after knowing about their reported seperation.

Today, the stunning Sania Mirza turns 36, and Shoaib Malik was the first to wish her a happy birthday by posting a lovely message on his Instagram account for the lovely Sania Mirza. Advertisement Shoaib Malik wrote, “Happy Birthday to you Sania Mirza. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life. Enjoy the day to the fullest” . Have a look at the birthday wish posted by Shoaib Malik. Advertisement

Soon after reading the post, fans began leaving comments underneath it. Many admirers claimed that news outlets had played a joke on the public by publishing false information about the couple. Following Shoaib Malik’s wish, the majority of the followers were persuaded that there had been no separation or divorce between the two. Many more people began to pray for their eternal union, and many more followers criticized social media platforms for spreading the rumor.

