Shoaib Malik wishes Sania Mirza on Birthday

On Sania Mirza’s birthday, Shoaib Malik declares his love for her
Amidst rumours that the couple is getting a divorce Former Pakistani national...
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are the two superbly talented and celebrated international sports stars who made an adorable celebrity couple. The two have an amazing son Izhaan Mirza Malik who is extremely adorable and fans love him. A few days ago, the separation rumours about the two sports stars floated on the internet which has not yet been addressed by the couple, however, rumours became the talk of the town and now their fans have started to worry about them, they are sad after knowing about their reported seperation.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.