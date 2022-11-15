Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shoaib Malik wishes Sania Mirza on Birthday

Shoaib Malik wishes Sania Mirza on Birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Shoaib Malik wishes Sania Mirza on Birthday

Shoaib Malik wishes Sania Mirza on Birthday

Advertisement
  • Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are the two superbly talented and celebrated international sports stars who made an adorable celebrity couple.
  • Advertisement

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are the two superbly talented and celebrated international sports stars who made an adorable celebrity couple. The two have an amazing son Izhaan Mirza Malik who is extremely adorable and fans love him. A few days ago, the separation rumours about the two sports stars floated on the internet which has not yet been addressed by the couple, however, rumours became the talk of the town and now their fans have started to worry about them, they are sad after knowing about their reported seperation.

Advertisement
Shoaib Malik wrote, “Happy Birthday to you Sania Mirza. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life. Enjoy the day to the fullest” . Have a look at the birthday wish posted by Shoaib Malik.
Advertisement
Soon after reading the post, fans began leaving comments underneath it. Many admirers claimed that news outlets had played a joke on the public by publishing false information about the couple. Following Shoaib Malik’s wish, the majority of the followers were persuaded that there had been no separation or divorce between the two. Many more people began to pray for their eternal union, and many more followers criticized social media platforms for spreading the rumor.

Also Read

On Sania Mirza’s birthday, Shoaib Malik declares his love for her
On Sania Mirza’s birthday, Shoaib Malik declares his love for her

Amidst rumours that the couple is getting a divorce Former Pakistani national...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story