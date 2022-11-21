Shooting of ‘The Rings of Power’ is viable on Amazon Prime Video

The Making of The Rings of Power is broken up into eight episodes.

Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will carry on this illustrious tradition with The Making of The Rings of Power, which is now accessible on their X-Ray feature.

Anyone who watched Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy on DVD as a child will recall that there is a whole universe of enchantment and wonder outside of the films themselves.

More specifically, the extras. A generation of fans were inspired by the in-depth featurettes to develop an appreciation for and love of filmmaking.

The Making of The Rings of Power is broken up into eight episodes, each of which corresponds to a single episode of the television show.

It may be accessed either while watching the show or through the special features page. The behind-the-scenes look includes exclusive interviews with cast members Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Lloyd Owen, Maxim Baldry, and Tyroe Muhafidin, to name a few. It also includes interviews with showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

For those who are more interested in the art and artistry of it all, the series also has much to offer. A peek at concept drawings, costumes, props, the fascinating realm of creature makeup, and the creation of the larger-than-life sets, such as Nmenor and Khazad-dûm, are some of the previously unseen material. It is abundantly evident from the trailer alone how much labour went into the enormous Prime Video series as well as how much the cast and crew value J.R.R. Tolkien’s heritage and the world he built.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1’s penultimate episode prepared viewers for even more surprises in Season 2, which is now in production.

The tall, otherworldly friend of Nori (Markella Kavenaugh), who up until this time had only been known as the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), was revealed to be Gandalf, or at the very least, it was heavily hinted at.

The biggest revelation, however, was discovering that Sauron himself had been hidden in plain sight the entire time, which had been a subject of much speculation for both the cast and the audience.

Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), when confronted by Galadriel (Clark), admitted he was actually the Dark Lord of Mordor and not the vanished King of the Southlands after all. Sauron left Erebor after attempting to convince Galadriel to stand by his side as his queen but failing, and was last seen merely entering Mordor.

Currently accessible is The Making of The Rings of Power. the trailer is below:

