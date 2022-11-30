Shweta Tiwari celebrates his son’s birthday in a unique way at amusement park

Shweta Tiwari shares a video of her daughter, calling her princess
Indian drama industry’s actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak recently did a fascinating...
Shweta Tiwari posted pictures of her happy times with her son Reyansh on Instagram. She took her son’s birthday party to a park with rides. Her son just turned six. She said that her time at the theme park was the “best holiday” she had ever had. Along with her fans, her famous friends also responded to her post.
Shweta shared a pictures of herself and her son on a park ride. They both smiled at the camera while they posed. She showed two photos where she was holding Reyansh’s hand. In one of the pictures, she was wearing a black swimsuit and her son was wearing a yellow T-shirt and red pants. In another photo, she gave her son a kiss. They each wore a jacket.
She also sent him a video from her room of people dressed up as animals who came to his birthday party to celebrate. In the video, she told her son to say hello. The hotel staff gave Reyansh a birthday cake and wished him a happy birthday. He was excited right away for his birthday party. Shweta shared a lot of pictures with Reyansh while they were having fun in the pool on Instagram Stories.
