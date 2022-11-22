Sidharth Malhotra says the filmmaker in him has grown

After debuting in 2012’s Student of the Year, he’s given notable performances in Kapoor and Sons and Shershaah.

He has opened up about his over a decade-long career and future plans.

Sidharth Malhotra feels his filmmaker voice has matured.

In 10 years, the Shershaah actor has matured as a performer and a director. Sidharth Malhotra commented, “The filmmaker in me has developed.” I’ve grown as an actor. I feel empowered. I can express myself better in filmmaking today. Maybe as an assistant director, I have the “keeda” (bug) to be creative.”

The Thank God actor knows success. “I understood an actor’s true value is when his acts or films are remembered. People tell me a Hasee Toh Phasee or Kapoor and Sons scene is my actual fortune. Numbers and business fade with time. How many people remember your work is the genuine test of an actor.”

Work Front

Malhotra next appears in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Yodha will be his next role. Malhotra will star in Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime Video web series Indian Police Force.

