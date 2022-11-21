Sikiru “SK” Alagbada & Raven Ross announced their breakup

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada and Raven Ross jointly announced their separation.

After claims that SK was unfaithful during their relationship.

The couple said that their journey together “has forever shaped our lives”.

Advertisement

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada and Raven Ross, who starred in the film Love Is Blind, have announced their separation amid recent cheating allegations, saying that their journey together “has forever shaped our lives.”

After the pods, another couple decided to split.

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada and Raven Ross, the stars of season three of Love Is Blind, jointly announced their separation on social media.

After claims that SK was unfaithful during their relationship, the couple’s split was announced.

The two made a statement that was published on Instagram Stories on November 20 and said, “We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” “Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time. Thank you for following our love story and believing in us.”

The former couple continued, “This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

Advertisement

The third season of the Netflix dating programme, which started in October, saw the engagement of the MBA student, 34, and Pilates instructor, 29, who met while getting to know one another in the pods.

Even though things changed when SK declined the marriage proposal, their romance appeared to be on solid basis by the time they met up again for the reunion. (Not to mention, in the weeks following their almost-wedding, the two posted a tonne of images of themselves together to social media.)

In fact, Raven and SK acknowledged during the reunion, which aired in early November, that they were giving their romance another try after the wedding, welcoming each other with a kiss.

The two remained quiet after filming when asked about what was ahead for them after the show.

SK exclusively revealed in November that she and Raven were “on good terms” and were “just taking things one day at a time.”

Regarding the pair, Raven made a suggestion that despite the ups and downs depicted on the show, things were improving. She told, “We have been through a lot together,” “And that’s all I’m gonna say.”

Advertisement

Also Read Coco Austin gets emotional after Ice-T compliments her parenting Her husband, Ice-T, sent her a note praising her parenting skills. The...