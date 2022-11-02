Simone Biles’ Response to Claims She Hasn’t Won Olympic Medal

Simone Biles responded to a Twitter troll who said she couldn’t travel as an Olympic winner for Halloween

To this tweet Simone replied ”I have 7 Olympic medals, do your research.”

Moreover, Simone and Jonathan dressed as a fiery couple.

Simone Biles just vaulted over a misinformed Twitter troll.

The Olympian clapped back in response to a Twitter user who said, “Too bad you can’t go as an Olympic winner,” in reference to a tweet she posted on October 18 urging followers to avoid dressing as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween.

I have 7 olympic medals, do your research,” Simone, who is the most decorated American gymnast of all time, wrote on Oct. 31. “Also the bots get on my fn nerves. be real. say it with your chest. stop with the fake accounts.”

Jonathan Owens, Simone’s fiancé, voiced his support by tweeting a series of double exclamation mark emojis in response. Another commenter wrote on Twitter, “She can’t travel as an Olympic Medal Winner because she has to go as a 7 Time Olympic Medal Winner.”

Instead, Simone and Jonathan dressed as a fiery couple, which she shared on Instagram on October 31. The NFL star played a firefighter, and the Olympian played the fire. She captioned the photo, “leave your fire captions below,” using an orange heart and a fire emoji.

The couple might dress up as newlyweds for Halloween the following year, though.

Simone shared some of her wedding plans exclusively, in April, saying, “The biggest thing is trying to lock down a date and solidifying the guest list. So, that’s where we’re at right now, but we definitely know that it’ll be sometime next year during his off-season.”

She also divulged that some of her fellow gymnasts will be in attendance at the 2023 event.

“We have some of my teammates that I’d be inviting,” she explained. “But other than that, it’s really close family, friends and people that have watched us grow throughout our relationship and will share that love on that day.”

