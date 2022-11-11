Simple method David Foster & Katharine McPhee use to keep their marriage’s spark

Pair doesn’t go on “extravagant” date nights very often.

They opt to go out to dinner and a movie.

Three years into their marriage, Katharine McPhee and David Foster have a “very basic” method of being “attached.”

According to McPhee in an interview, the pair doesn’t go on “extravagant” date nights very often. Instead, they opt to go out to dinner and a movie.

The “American Idol” star, 38, said, “I’ll take a glass of wine – he doesn’t drink – and we just talk.” We always make sure to have that time together, she said.

They emphasize that “essential” time together despite their “extremely demanding schedules,” especially following the arrival of their son Rennie in February 2021.

The singer stated, “It’s our time. There’s always something to talk about, whether it’s our family, our son. “All we want is to re-connect.”

Nearly a year after becoming engaged, McPhee and the composer, 73, got married in June 2019.

Prior to Yolanda Hadid, Foster was married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson, and others. For her part, McPhee married Nick Cokas in 2008 and divorced him six years later.

Numerous social media trolls have ridiculed McPhee and Foster’s age discrepancy since McPhee broke up with Foster in 2017.

However, the “Country Comfort” star has “zero influence” from online hatred.

McPhee said, “I’m going to work on it for approximately as long as the person who decided to write it in the first place. Five seconds after uploading it, “I’m sure they don’t even think about it,”

In March 2021, the “Smash” alum told listeners of “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast” that “things are never as they look” in response to criticism.

McPhee acknowledged that she first “completely gets” the verdict, but added, “I’m in love with our love story and that’s all that matters.”

Over the years, Foster’s kids have also defended the couple’s age disparity.

Sara Foster stated to Us Weekly in December 2017 that she and her younger sister Erin Foster “approve” of the union.

The “Barely Famous” alum, 41, stated at the time, “If we ever thought that someone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be extremely loud about it.” “All we want is someone who will take good care of him and treat him kindly.”

