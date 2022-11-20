Since taking the throne, King Charles has impressed the British people

King Charles is more popular since Queen Elizabeth’s death in September.

The new poll demonstrates that the British people enjoy their new king.

Sir John Hayes, a friend of King Charles and a former minister,

Advertisement

Since Queen Elizabeth died in September and King Charles took over the throne, he has become more well-liked.

The new poll shows that the monarch is more well-liked and that the people of Britain are happy with their new king.

According to the news, the study shows that more than a third of British people feel better about King Charles since September 8.

Techne UK did a poll, and 37 percent of the people who answered said that they feel better about the king since he became king.

Also Read Kate Middleton makes’submissive movements’ like Diana Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has done well. She made news when...

Sir John Hayes, a friend of King Charles and a former minister, said that he wasn’t surprised by the results of the survey. He said that some people are now seeing “the real Charles.”

Advertisement

“We are lucky to have a King that cares so much for the people and this nation and directs that care into positive action for the benefit of Britons,” according to Hayes.