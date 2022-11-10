Sizzling pictures of Sabeeka Imam goes viral

Sabeeka Imam is a stunning Pakistani actress and fashion model. One of the top models from Pakistan is Sabeeka. Sabeeka just had a photo shoot with Ayeza Khan, and the pictures are going popular on social media. Sabeeka is a talented actress as well, though. The critics praised her most recent drama, Dushman. Sabeeka also contributed to the feature film “Sherdil.”

For her shoots, Sabeeka is now in Turkey, where she is having fun. In addition to posting photos from her hangouts, Sabeeka had recently completed her latest photo shoots.

She has included a couple more images from her tranquil trip to Turkey. She is posting gorgeous photos while taking advantage of Turkey’s wonderful winters. Check out her lovely photos!

