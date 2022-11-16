Skincare advice from Nadia Hussain for newlyweds.

Nadia Hussain possesses a wide range of skills. She began her career as a model, went on to earn a medical degree, and is now a successful actor and beauty entrepreneur.

She can now recognize any issues that might get in the way of beauty because of her extensive experience in the field, and she has the solutions and advice to cope with them.

In addition to owning a beauty business, Nadia Hussain also produces her own brand of cosmetics. As she has worn thousands of bridal gowns herself and has worked with several brides, she has so addressed every problem a bride might have.

When part of Nida Yasir’s wedding master class, she gave a few advice pieces for new brides to keep in mind as they wear heavy bridals that could irritate their skin.

Rashes can actually be brought on by wearing such heavy bridal joras with cut work and stars on the wrists and collar. Since many newlyweds already have sensitive skin from prior beauty procedures, friction can lead to a lot of issues. Nada Hussain offered her advice on how to solve this issue as quickly and easily as feasible.

Nadia said that one should be able to tell if they have sensitive skin, and if they do, they should use steroidal creams to treat the rashes after speaking with their doctors. She continued by saying that applying calamine lotion will benefit them much and that it is simpler to obtain at the pharmacy because it is an over-the-counter medication.

