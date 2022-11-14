‘Smile’: Where to watch the horror phenomenon tomorrow

The horror sensation ‘Smile’ will be streamable as of tomorrow.

Non-subscribers can purchase it on various digital platforms.

While subscribers can view it on the platform.

Paramount+ has just revealed that the horror sensation ‘Smile’ will be streamable as of tomorrow. Non-subscribers can purchase it on various digital platforms, while subscribers can view it on the platform.

The protagonist of the novel is a woman who grows progressively more frightened as she begins to observe something unsettling: People offer her a broad, eerie smile shortly before attempting to harm her.

The film’s success is not unexpected given that it also sparked a viral marketing campaign that included real-life situations where people were smiling as ominously as they do in the film, in addition to its compelling theme and necessary twists.

The promotion also urged viewers to report any eerie smiles they may have seen, which made the whole affair even more exciting and entertaining to take part in.

The advertising campaign was successful because Smile, which had a modest $17 million budget, brought in over $200 million at the box office globally.

Because of this phenomenal response, Paramount recognises Smile as the best original horror movie of the year. If you haven’t seen it yet, this week is your chance to see what all the excitement is about.

Without giving too much away, we can say that the film received plaudits for fusing elements of traditional horror films with a discussion on mental health. And don’t worry—this is introduced right at the start of the story.

Another victory for the Smile crew comes from the fact that director Parker Finn, who launched his career after helming a few short films, is making his feature film directorial debut.

Finn is an interesting new addition to the horror genre, and his followers are already curious about what’s coming up for him.

He also created the script for Smile. The creators of Smile have already revealed their upcoming venture: a horror movie based on the bestselling young adult book Clown in a Cornfield.

For leading woman Sosie Bacon, Smile is also regarded as a breakthrough performance. Although she has previously been in well-known films like HBO’s Mare of Easttown and Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, this was her first significant leading part, and Bacon’s performance received unanimous acclaim.

She is joined in the cast by Jessie T. Usher from “Dangerous Lies,” Kyle Gallner from “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” Robin Weigert from “The Undying,” Caitlin Stasey from “Bridge and Tunnel,” and Rob Morgan from “The Sisterhood of Night” (The Unforgivable).

Tomorrow, November 15, Smile will be available for streaming on Paramount+ and on Digital.

The trailer is available to view below:

