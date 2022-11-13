‘SNL’: Sketch by Dave Chappelle parodies ‘House of the Dragon’

Dave Chappelle is the latest in a long line of controversial Saturday Night Live hosts.

The comedian openly identifies as “team TERF”.

SNL has been known to bring on controversial hosts in the past.

Dave Chappelle was asked to host Saturday Night Live, which he did last night, despite years of unrepentant transphobia and courted controversy.

Chappelle, who openly identifies as “team TERF,” is the latest in a long line of contentious and unsatisfying hosts that SNL has been known to bring on (including Donald Trump and Elon Musk). When not being transphobic, Chappelle is a skilled comic who rose to fame with his own sketch comedy programme, Chappelle’s Show.

It is not surprise that certain well-known characters showed up in skits since throughout the night, Chappelle would either talk about the sketches or introduce them when they were digital shorts, which is the structure his own show followed.

For the evening’s House of the Dragon sketch, actors were brought in as Tyrone Biggums, Rick James, and Silky Johnson.

Chappelle opened the sketch by expressing his love for both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

In the sketch, the new characters included three characters from Chappelle’s Show, as well as Donnell Rawlings and Ice-T.

He also discussed how the new show in Westeros featured more Black characters than the parent series.

Does anyone in the area currently enjoy the new series “House of the Dragon”? Chappelle requested that the drawing be set up.

I adore their new programme and am the biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ fan. And I have to say, I appreciate the inclusion of Black characters.

But to be completely honest, the Black characters kind of pull me out of it. It has that vintage accent and golden hair. Where are these individuals from? It’s a little startling.

Chloe Fineman played Rhaenyra Targaryen, Michael Longfellow played Daemon Targaryen, and Chappelle’s numerous characters served as the couple’s friends who visit them at Dragonstone in the skit, which was styled as a sneak peek of Season 2 of the popular show.

If Chappelle’s history of scandals hadn’t derailed him, the return of Tyrone Biggums, Rick James, and Silky Johnson from Chappelle’s Show would have been entertaining to see.

Given that the comedian has been outspokenly anti-trans since at least 2017, it is aggravating and dubious to give him such a large platform on Saturday Night Live.

Watching the entirety of his programme would send a message to those in power that viewers want to see more of his “jokes” at the expense of the transgender community, which he keeps emphasising.

You may watch the House of the Dragon skit below, though, if you only want to watch a few of the show’s sketches.

