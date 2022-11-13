Pakistani actress Sohai Ali Abro, who rose to immense fame with her hit drama serial Surkh Chandni, has left fans awestruck with her glamorous bold photoshoot.

A well-known figure in Pakistan’s entertainment sector is Sohai. She has established herself in both plays and movies. She has consistently chosen to work on projects that have a message, and she rarely takes on roles that are pointless. She wowed the crowd in Jawani Phir Nahi Aani despite playing a very silly and superficial character, and she is a fantastic dancer. Then she shocked her supporters by taking a leave of absence from her job and getting married. She was a stunning bride, and she hasn’t worked on any projects since.

Since her marriage, Sohai Ali Abro has kept a very low profile and uses social media sparingly. She posted a happy birthday message for her hubby on Instagram. She sent a very lovely video of her husband and her young child playing. She also included this lovely wish with her video:

