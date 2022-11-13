THROWBACK: Sohai Ali Abro dances on Turkish street, video goes viral
Actress Sohai Ali Abro, who just married cricketer Shehzar Mohammad, received acclaim from spectators...
Pakistani actress Sohai Ali Abro, who rose to immense fame with her hit drama serial Surkh Chandni, has left fans awestruck with her glamorous bold photoshoot.
A well-known figure in Pakistan’s entertainment sector is Sohai. She has established herself in both plays and movies. She has consistently chosen to work on projects that have a message, and she rarely takes on roles that are pointless. She wowed the crowd in Jawani Phir Nahi Aani despite playing a very silly and superficial character, and she is a fantastic dancer. Then she shocked her supporters by taking a leave of absence from her job and getting married. She was a stunning bride, and she hasn’t worked on any projects since.
Since her marriage, Sohai Ali Abro has kept a very low profile and uses social media sparingly. She posted a happy birthday message for her hubby on Instagram. She sent a very lovely video of her husband and her young child playing. She also included this lovely wish with her video:
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.