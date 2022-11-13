Sonam Kapoor son cute nursery at Mumbai home, decorated with nature theme

Sonam Kapoor treated fans with inside photos.

Fans received exclusive inside looks at her kid Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s nursery from Sonam Kapoor. Sonam shared a series of images of the room of her and her husband Anand Ahuja’s Mumbai house on Instagram on Sunday. Sonam decided on a white and grey color scheme for her son’s nursery and dotted the space with many sketches of the natural world. She also chose wood for the nursery’s furniture.

She wrote, “This post is an appreciation post for the people who helped my mom and I put together everything for the arrival of my baby boy. First I’d like to thank @andstudioofficial who specialises in nursery design, @anushananavati designed my baby boys nursery in the shortest amount of time with absolutely no drama , I’ve known Dhwani of @wallpaperscissor since 2009 and she’s always been creative and precise , and I was very sure that anusha and wallpaper scissors would do a beautiful job of making my nursery in bombay a thing of wonder and beauty and boy was I right!! @dinky_nirh curated absolutely everything that I needed for Vayu and made sure I had absolutely every small thing that goes into rearing a new born.”

“The team @thetot for helping me curate things for Vayu! The website has the safest and best things.”

“My friend @sukeena founder of @luminaireco who put together my Maternitiy wardrobe and then Vayus wardrobe. Thanks to you my baby is the chicest little boy around.”

“Thank you @organisewithease for setting up everything in the nursery and indulging my OCD. Most importantly I’d like to thank my mama @kapoor.sunita who moved heaven and earth for everything. I love you mama.”

“Special thanks @rheakapoor @neeha7 @pallaviubhat @lakshmi_poojari02 @chandnimodha_ @paulinaplandowska @desertmannequin ❤️ you all PS : All the relevant tags for everything that I bought are on the picture . If I’ve forgotten anyone please DM me I’ll add to the post.”

“This is not an ad but a nod of gratitude to the kind women who helped out a new mom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

