Sooraj Barjatya reveals Salman Khan’s failed screen test for Maine Pyar Kiya

Sooraj Barjatya has revealed that Salman Khan was rejected for Maine Pyar Kiya after his first screen test.

In a new interview, Sooraj Barjatya also said that Salman was brought on board the project.

It released to positive reviews and had a worldwide gross of ₹28 crore.

Sooraj Barjatya, who makes movies, said that Salman Khan’s first screen test for Maine Pyar Kiya was turned down. Sooraj Barjatya also said in a new interview that Salman was added to the project less than six months after he was turned down. Sooraj also said that at the time, no actor wanted to work for Rajshri Productions because they were “struggling financially.”

Sooraj wrote and directed the 1989 romantic musical film Maine Pyar Kiya. The movie was made by Rajshri Productions, and Bhagyashree and Salman were both in it. It opened to good reviews and made 28 crore around the world.

Sooraj said, “At 21, I began writing Maine Pyar Kiya. But let me tell you a fun fact–the first script got rejected and it took me two years to write a new one! But the journey was daunting–at Rajshri, our production house, our last few films were a flop and we were suffering financially. No actor wanted to work with us. And then one day, I met a young man who we’d rejected after his first screen test. But there was something about him. So, five months later, we got him on board. That man was Salman Khan.”

