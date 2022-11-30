Advertisement
Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush claim this photo shoot wasn’t picture-perfect.

The two actresses, who both appeared in the television show One Tree Hill, have come out with allegations regarding the time they appeared on the Maxim magazine cover in November 2006 alongside Danneel Ackles. Bush and Burton claim that they were coerced into taking part in the shoot.

“We got told we had to do it,” Bush said during the Nov. 27 episode of the Drama Queens podcast. “I literally got told if you do not go and shoot this cover with your co-stars, we will guarantee you that you will never be let out for a press day, a movie, an event, or any of your charities. We will keep you here forever.”

Burton also claims that other means of pressure were employed against them in addition to the threat against Bush. During the podcast session, the 40-year-old claimed that she was made to feel as though their coworkers’ jobs were also in jeopardy.

“I remember getting pulled into the production office,” Burton recalled, “and I sat on a floor while our boss was on a couch as we were given this very friendly soft pitch that was, ‘Look all the other shows have been on the cover of every single magazine and no one wants you guys. No one wants you and you finally have someone that wants you and you’re really going to turn your nose up at that?”

As she put it, “It was very much a ‘No one else wants you. The studio wants to cancel your show. If you don’t start to generate some buzz and attract these male numbers, then we’re dead and all your friends are going to lose their jobs.'”

Bush stated that she believed the creators of the show were risquély portraying female characters and incorporating violence into the story to appeal to a male audience.

“I know they weren’t trying to solicit basement bullies on the internet,” Bush said, “but they saw that a lot of young men were drawn to a violent assault of women and they went, ‘We should do more of that.'”

 

Also Read

In a throwback video, Sophia Bush portrays Brooke Davis from “One Tree Hill”
In a throwback video, Sophia Bush portrays Brooke Davis from “One Tree Hill”

Sophia Bush jumped on the bandwagon for the viral TikTok Teenage Dirtbag...

 

 

