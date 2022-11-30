Advertisement
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton: One Tree Hill Forced Maxim Shoot

Articles
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton: One Tree Hill Forced Maxim Shoot

  • Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton say this photoshoot wasn’t flawless.
  • Both actresses photographed with Danneel Ackles for the November 2006 Maxim cover.
  • Bush and Burton say they had to shoot.
Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton say this photoshoot wasn’t flawless. Both actresses photographed with Danneel Ackles for the November 2006 Maxim cover. Bush and Burton say they had to shoot.

Bush remarked on the Nov. 27 Drama Queens podcast, “We were told to do it.” “I was warned if I didn’t do this cover with my co-stars, I’d never be released for a press day, movie, event, or charity. “You’ll stay forever.” Burton says Bush’s threat wasn’t their only leverage. The 40-year-old said she felt their coworkers’ jobs were at risk.

Burton reported being summoned into the production office and being told, “All the other shows have been on the cover of every magazine and no one wants you guys.” No one wants you, and you finally have someone who wants you?” “No one else wanted me,” she said. Your show’s cancelled. If you don’t attract males, we’re dead and your pals will lose their employment.'”

Bush stated the creators were trying to entice a male audience by using violence and risqué female roles. “They weren’t attempting to recruit basement bullies online,” Bush said, “but they noticed that young guys were drawn to violent assaults on women and thought, ‘We should do more of that.'”

