Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas step out in style for shopping in NYC

Sophie Turner with husband Joe Jonas in NYC – Daily Mail

  • Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out for a walk in NYC.
  • She grabbed the attention of the people with her outfit.
  • Joe is planning to join his brothers for a live concert later this month.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas set serious couple goals when they stepped out shopping in New York’s East Village on Monday.

The Game Of Thrones actress, 26, appeared to be from another planet as she came out in black boots, leggings, a long-sleeve T-shirt, and a brown, burgundy, black, and gray patchwork leather bomber jacket.

The Staircase actress chose natural makeup and a pair of dark square-framed sunglasses to complete her appearance.

The Gotta Find You wore faded black trousers, a black T-shirt with a U-shaped neckline that revealed a sliver of chest hair, and a gold chain and medal while carrying a shopping bag.

The performer wore an olive green jacket and glasses with crimson frames.

The pair has been adjusting to life as two-child parents.

On July 14, their youngest child, a daughter, was born. The child’s name has not been disclosed. They are also parents to Willa, who is two years old.

The singer has been preparing to join Kevin and Nick for the Jonas Brothers Live in Las Vegas performance series scheduled for November 10 through November 12.

