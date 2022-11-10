Staff writers at “SNL” strike against Dave Chappelle’s hosting role

Staff writers at “SNL” strike against Dave Chappelle hosting role.

Chappelle’s rep informed us that there was no evidence to support a boycott.

Dave wants to have some fun.

There is discontent inside 30 Rock due to the choice to have Dave Chappelle host Saturday Night Live (SNL) this weekend.

According to reports, some staff writers are skipping the episode because they are so upset that the renowned show will now be directed by the comedian who has made homophobic and transphobic comments.

An insider told that “they are not going to do the show.” However, none of the actors is taking a boycott.

The “Chappelle Show” star will headline the program on November 12 with musical guest Black Star, “SNL” announced last week. He will be the host for the third time.

Before Netflix broadcast his 2021 special “The Closer,” which offended several viewers because many of Chappelle’s jokes were directed at the trans community, he last hosted the sketch comedy program in 2020. For laughter, he, for instance, purposefully misgenders a trans buddy and comic.

There was “no evidence of a boycott,” according to Chappelle’s representative, who was meeting with writers and producers on Tuesday at 30 Rock.

There were many writers in the room. They all made presentations and appeared to be quite enthusiastic about it. Dave wants to have some fun, they said.

I’m trans and non-binary,” “SNL” writer Celeste Yim reportedly commented on Instagram Stories after the revelation. I use the pronouns they/them. It is murder and should be denounced when it occurs.

Whether they are one of the writers skipping this week’s episode or whether they were truly making a reference to Chappelle is unknown. When we contacted them, they did not respond. The “SNL” spokesman likewise failed to respond to our inquiries.

The show, meanwhile, made history in September when it revealed Molly Kearney as its first openly non-binary cast member. Kearney hasn’t commented on Chappelle’s upcoming show in the media.

Wait, I thought I canceled him, tweeted ex-Netflix executive Terra Field, who sued the streaming service on the grounds that it retaliated against them for criticizing Chappelle. Is it possible that cancel culture doesn’t exist?



That and other comments expressed on social media have not received a response from Chappelle or “SNL.”